Heroin worth Rs 1.68 crore has been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.



Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police and 240 gm of heroin was seized in the Jail Veng area of Champhai on Thursday, it said.



Two persons hailing from Aizawl and Siaha were also arrested, it said.



The arrested persons and the seized contraband were handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

The Mizoram Police and Excise and Narcotics Department (END) has seized drugs worth Rs 982.5 crore and arrested 581 persons till May 2024.



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The report came during the 7th Meeting of the State Level NCORD meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma.

The meeting was attended by DGP Mizoram, IGP Intelligence, Home Commissioner, Secretary END, senior officials of the State Government, DDG (ER) NCB, DIG Assam Rifles and DIG BSF. The DCs and SPs of all districts also attended the meeting via Video Conference.

"Action taken by various stakeholders including Mizoram Police, Excise and Narcotics Department (END), Assam Rifles, BSF and Mizoram State AIDS Control Society were reviewed and the meeting discussed further course of action in the fight against drugs", said a report.