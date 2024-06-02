Three persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 9.7 crore was seized from their possession in three separate operations in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Saturday.



During the operations by Assam Rifles and the state police on May 30 night, heroin weighing 146 grams was recovered from Melbuk village, 22 grams from Zote and 1.2 kilograms in an area on Champhai-Aizawl road, it said.



Three drug peddlers were arrested in the three seizure cases, the statement said.



The seized heroin and the three accused handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings, it added.



Also Read: Couple arrested in Mizoram for possessing heroin worth Rs 65.8 lakh

Earlier, a couple has been arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs. 65.8 lakh in east Mizoram's Champhai district, a senior Assam Rifles officer said on Thursday.



Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police personnel carried out a joint operation at the Zote village, near the Myanmar border, on Wednesday and recovered 94 grams of heroin from their possession, the officer said.



The joint team arrested the couple when they were travelling from Myanmar to Zote with the consignment, she said.



The accused couple hails from Champhai district, she said, adding that the seized drug and the accused were handed over to police in Champhai on Wednesday.