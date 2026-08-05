Higher education should build critical thinkers, not just graduates: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, August 5 urged students to view higher education as a means of becoming compassionate, responsible and visionary leaders rather than merely acquiring academic degrees, asserting that universities have a critical role in preparing young people to address the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

Addressing postgraduate students at the Deeksharambh-2026 student induction programme of The Assam Royal Global University, Lalduhoma encouraged students to look beyond classrooms and examinations and embrace learning as a lifelong process.

He said the true purpose of higher education is to teach individuals "how to think, not what to think", stressing the importance of critical thinking, intellectual curiosity and independent judgement in shaping future leaders capable of making informed decisions.

The Mizoram Chief Minister said the role of universities extends far beyond imparting academic knowledge. He noted that institutions of higher learning should cultivate compassion, responsibility and vision among students, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society and respond effectively to the complex challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Lalduhoma also underscored the need for higher education to produce graduates who are equipped not only with academic knowledge but also with the values and leadership qualities required to drive positive social change. He urged students to make the most of their academic journey by developing a broader perspective, a sense of purpose and a commitment to lifelong learning.