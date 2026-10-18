Hnahsin Kut draws visitors to Mizoram, generates Rs 15 crore in local economic activity

Mizoram’s Hnahsin Kut festival has highlighted the potential of nature-based tourism to generate local economic activity, with the 2025 edition estimated to have circulated around ₹15 crore in Champhai and neighbouring areas.

The 11-day festival, also known as the Cosmos Festival, concluded on October 16 after showcasing the district’s seasonal cosmos blooms, cultural traditions, music, local cuisine and adventure activities. Organised by the Champhai Nature Conservancy (CNC) with support from the Mizoram government, the event was held from October 6 to 16.

According to figures provided by the organisers, the 2025 edition attracted an estimated 1.2 lakh visitors, while the final-night concert drew around 42,000 people. Festival stalls generated approximately Rs 2 crore in revenue, and accommodation providers earned an estimated Rs 1.4 crore. The overall economic activity of around Rs 15 crore included spending on food, transport, shopping and other tourism-related services.

The figures underline the scope for tourism events to benefit businesses beyond festival venues, although the estimates were not independently verified.

Addressing the concluding programme, Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said increasing domestic travel within the state was helping local businesses and artists while bringing lesser-known destinations to wider attention.

He credited the Champhai Nature Conservancy with initiating the festival and acknowledged the participation of local residents in developing it into a tourism attraction.

Hnahsin Kut was launched in 2024 after the conservation group sought to showcase the cosmos flowers that cover parts of Champhai during the flowering season. It has since expanded beyond the blooms to include musical performances, indigenous games, exhibitions, cultural programmes and local food.

The festival reportedly reached 22.5 million people on social media, giving Champhai greater visibility as a potential destination for visitors from outside Mizoram.

The event also provides a platform for local performers, craftspeople and entrepreneurs, linking tourism with the district’s cultural and creative economy. Its focus on nature, culture and adventure aligns with Mizoram Tourism’s Culture, Adventure and Nature (CAN) approach.

The challenge now is to convert the seasonal attraction and festival crowds into sustained tourism demand throughout the year. Champhai’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage and historical sites could help draw visitors beyond the cosmos flowering period, provided tourism development creates lasting opportunities for local communities.

Hnahsin Kut’s future growth will therefore depend not only on visitor numbers and publicity but also on whether the festival can encourage longer stays, wider exploration of the district and consistent business for local tourism operators.