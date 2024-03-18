In a thrilling encounter at the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024, Hockey Mizoram displayed prowess and determination as they clinched a stunning 4-2 victory over Hockey Punjab, securing a coveted spot in the quarterfinals. The electrifying match unfolded on Monday, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats as Hockey Mizoram showcased exceptional skill and strategic play.

The triumph propelled Hockey Mizoram to the summit of Pool F, having secured three wins from as many games, outshining formidable opponents including Hockey Punjab, Hockey Himachal, and Hockey Rajasthan. Lalrinpuii emerged as a standout performer for the victorious side, netting a brilliant brace with goals in the 6th and 9th minutes. Skipper H Lalruatfeli further bolstered the lead with a well-executed strike in the 26th minute, while Marina Lalramnghaki sealed the victory with a crucial goal in the 54th minute.

Despite a valiant effort from Hockey Punjab, who managed to find the net twice through Taranpreet Kaur (35th minute) and Rajwinder Kaur (51st minute) from penalty corners, it was Hockey Mizoram's unwavering determination that ultimately secured their passage to the quarterfinals.

With this remarkable victory, Hockey Mizoram joins the ranks of Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Bengal in the knockout stage. The remaining spot from Pool G remains up for grabs, adding an extra layer of suspense to the tournament's proceedings.

Looking ahead to the quarterfinals, Hockey Madhya Pradesh is set to clash with Hockey Bengal, while Hockey Jharkhand will lock horns with Hockey Mizoram. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana is poised to take on Hockey Association of Odisha, with Hockey Maharashtra eagerly awaiting the outcome of Tuesday's match to determine their opponent.

In other notable matches from Monday's action-packed lineup, Assam Hockey emerged victorious in an inconsequential Pool D tie, defeating Le Puducherry Hockey 2-1. Priyanshi Singh proved to be the hero for Assam Hockey, converting two penalty corners, while R Kaviya scored a consolation goal for Le Puducherry Hockey.

Similarly, Goans Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh played out an exhilarating 2-2 draw in a Pool E encounter. Umra and Manisha Dhawal found the net for Goans Hockey, while Simranjit Kaur and Rakhi showcased their prowess for Hockey Chandigarh.