How a child from Mizoram became one of India’s most recognisable young voices

When Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte walked up to receive India's highest civilian honour for children from President Droupadi Murmu on December 26, 2025, few would have guessed that the poised nine-year-old standing before them had spent her earliest days fighting for survival. Born on June 9, 2016, in Lunglei, Mizoram, to taxi driver Lalrinenga Hnamte and his wife R. Lalawmpui, a retired church soprano, Esther faced initial health risks that worried her parents. Today, she's the voice that's united millions across India.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 in the Art & Culture category placed Esther among 16 children from across the country recognised for exceptional achievements in fields ranging from bravery and social service to environment, sports, and science and technology. President Murmu congratulated the recipients, noting that the award-winning children have brought pride to their families, communities and the entire nation, expressing confidence that these honours will inspire children throughout the country.

The youngest of three siblings, Esther started singing at age two in local churches and community gatherings around Lunglei. What struck people wasn't just her voice but her uncanny ability to memorise Hindi and English lyrics despite speaking only Mizo at home. Her mother, drawing on her own musical background, recognised something special in her daughter's high-pitched voice and began nurturing it carefully.

Then came 2020, and with it, the lockdowns that shuttered churches and cancelled gatherings across India. Like many families stuck at home, the Hnamtes started recording videos. But what they captured was extraordinary. Esther's rendition of AR Rahman's "Maa Tujhe Salaam" didn't just go viral—it became a phenomenon.

Her vocal talents captured national attention when she was just four years old, with performances that drew praise from senior political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promoting national unity through music. Former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared her videos. Suddenly, a little girl from Lunglei was being watched by millions.

The numbers tell part of the story. By 2025, her YouTube channel had crossed 1 million subscribers, making her the first Mizo artist to hit that milestone and the fastest-growing among Mizo creators. Her collaboration with Assam Rifles on "Jana Gana Mana" racked up 56 million views. But the real story is what she represents: a bridge between Northeast India and the rest of the country, built note by note.

Recognition followed quickly. In 2020, Mizoram's Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai gave her a special award. Dalmia Cement honoured her with their Young Achievers Award in 2021. That same year, Amul featured her as their "Amul Girl," and the Mizo Zaimi Inzawmkhawm, the state's singers' society, presented her with a special recognition. YouTube sent her both Silver and Gold Play Buttons in 2025. She's performed for the Prime Minister and received a guitar from Home Minister Amit Shah.

A 2023 documentary about her journey, "A Star is Born," won silver at the Northeast Film Festival. But perhaps what matters most is what she's sparked: a generation of young talents from the Northeast who see in Esther proof that their voices matter, that geography doesn't limit possibility, and that a girl from Lunglei can sing the nation together.

At nine, Esther Hnamte has already achieved what most artists spend lifetimes pursuing. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, which recognises extraordinary accomplishments by individuals under 18 years of age, is just the latest milestone in a journey that's far from over.