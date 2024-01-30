The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT), Visakhapatnam Research Centre, in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, Govt. of Mizoram, commenced a comprehensive training and demonstration program titled “Responsible Inland Fishing through Sustainable Fish Harvesting Practices” and another titled “Value Addition and Hygienic Handling of Fish for Increasing Domestic Fish Consumption and Promoting Small Scale Entrepreneurship in Mizoram.”

The initiative, spanning from January 1, 2024, to February 1, 2024, aims to empower fishermen, fish farmers, entrepreneurs, and unemployed youth in Mizoram. The inaugural session on January 30, 2024, witnessed Pu Lalthansanga, Hon'ble Minister, Department of Fisheries, Govt. of Mizoram, as the Chief Guest, underscoring the importance of acquiring new skills and knowledge for successful entrepreneurship in the fisheries sector.

Expressing gratitude for choosing Mizoram as the training ground, Pu Lalthansanga released two training manuals, emphasizing the need for venture diversification and focusing on value addition and marketing. Pu C. Lalzahngoa, MPS, Secretary to the Govt. of Mizoram, Department of Fisheries, echoed these sentiments, expressing his appreciation for ICAR-CIFT's commitment to enhancing the fisheries sector in the state.

Dr. R. Raghu Prakash, Principal Scientist, highlighted ICAR-CIFT's significant contributions in fish harvesting, processing, packaging, product development, quality assurance, and fishery by-products. The training program, facilitated by Dr. Jesmi Debbarma and Mr. Bhuneshwar, aimed at promoting self-entrepreneurship through the development of value-added fish products.

The sessions included insights into business opportunities in post-harvest fisheries, with a focus on hygienic handling and the preparation of market-ready forms such as gutted fish, marinated fish, fish steaks, and fish fillet. A total of 50 trainees from Aizawl, Mamit, and Kolasib districts are expected to participate, forming 25 groups to ensure a comprehensive learning experience.