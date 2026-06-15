IED recovered, one person apprehended in joint Assam Rifles–police operation in Mizoram

A joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Aizawl Police led to the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) and the apprehension of one individual in the Seling area of Mizoram's Aizawl district.

According to an official statement, the operation was carried out on June 10 as part of a coordinated mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) exercise aimed at strengthening security and preventing the movement of illegal and hazardous materials.

During the operation, security personnel intercepted and apprehended Yening Ku, who was allegedly transporting the IED. In addition to the explosive device, the joint team recovered an antenna component and articles of clothing believed to be associated with an underground cadre uniform.

The apprehended individual, along with the recovered items, was handed over to Aizawl Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials said the successful operation highlights the continued vigilance of security forces in the region and their commitment to maintaining peace and security in Mizoram.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the source, intended use and possible links related to the recovered explosive device.