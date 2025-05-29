The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mizoram, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state on Thursday. In response, the Mizoram government has announced the closure of all schools as a precautionary measure to safeguard students and staff.

A formal notification issued late Wednesday by the state’s School Education Department said the directive was made in consultation with the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, taking into account the IMD warnings and updates from its Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati and the Meteorological Centre in Aizawl.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) and district-level emergency centres have been put on high alert. Residents are encouraged to contact the following helplines in case of emergencies: 1077, 1070, 0389-2342520, and the universal emergency number 112.

The Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department has also issued an advisory requesting citizens to stay indoors during adverse weather conditions and report any incidents to the nearest emergency centre.

The alert comes in the wake of painful memories from May last year, when over 30 lives were lost in landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Aizawl and other districts. The state government has since intensified disaster preparedness and inter-agency coordination to prevent similar tragedies