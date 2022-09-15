Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged that India should play a vital role in bringing back peace in trouble-torn Myanmar.

The chief minister met with the Prime Minister on Wednesday in New Delhi, where they spoke about a variety of topics, including the political unrest in Myanmar.

In their conversation, Zoramthanga informed Modi that India must be a key player in bringing peace to Myanmar. According to an official, the Prime Minister pledged that the government would work to restore peace to the neighbouring nation.

Since the Myanmar Army seized control in February of last year by toppling Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government, more than 30,000 Myanmarese have sought asylum in Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles base is now located in the centre of Aizawl, therefore the chief minister persuaded Modi to move it to a designated camp at Zokhawsang, about 15 kilometres away.

Along with offering housing aid to former Mizo National Front terrorists and cancelling loans of Rs 18 crore made to numerous recipients under the Housing and Urban Development Corporation, he also asked Modi to appoint a Mizo IAS officer as the state's chief secretary (HUDCO).

In the meantime, according to an official statement, Mizoram State Planning Board Vice Chairman H Rammawi stated that the Mizoram government won't repatriate Myanmarese refugees until the Myanmar government guarantees that plans will be made for their security and rehabilitation during a meeting with Smita Pant, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Most of the refugees are lodged in relief camps, however some also rent homes and some do so to live with family in Mizoram.

The state government, NGOs, churches, and village authorities are giving the refugees food, clothing, and other relief supplies. The 510 kilometre boundary between Mizoram and Myanmar.

Thousands of Myanmarese, especially from Chin state, already reside in the northeastern state. Since the late 1980s, they have fled the military regime in the neighbouring country and immigrated to Mizoram.