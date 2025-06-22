Nationwide connectivity in focus as 233rd Indian roads Congress meets in Aizawl

The 233rd Mid-Term Council Meeting of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) concluded successfully at Mizoram University, Aizawl, on June 20 and 21, 2025. The high-level gathering brought together top officials, engineers, and policy experts to deliberate on the future of India’s road infrastructure and outline strategies for its sustainable and efficient development.

The two-day session served as a vital forum for fostering dialogue on innovations, best practices, and collaborative frameworks aimed at strengthening the national road network.

The event was graced by an impressive lineup of senior officials and engineers, including:

Secretary General, Indian Roads Congress (IRC)

Director General (Road Development), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)

Additional Director General, Border Roads East

Additional Director General and Chief Engineers from MoRTH

Engineer-in-Chief, Public Works Department (PWD), Mizoram

Chief Engineer, Project Pushpak, Border Roads Organisation (BRO)

V. Umashankar, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, addressed the gathering virtually. He reaffirmed the central government's commitment to accelerated road development, particularly in challenging and strategic regions of the country.

Key Focus Areas and Outcomes:

Discussions during the meeting revolved around:

Enhancing quality and longevity of road infrastructure

Integrating technological innovations in construction and maintenance

Promoting policy alignment and inter-agency collaboration

Addressing challenges in border and remote region connectivity

A key highlight was the address by Jitendra Kumar, VSM, Additional Director General (Border Roads East), who shared valuable insights on fostering public-private partnerships and enhancing on-ground efficiency in road-building efforts.

The council emphasized the need for synchronised efforts between national and state agencies, robust engineering practices, and sustainable development models to future-proof India's transport backbone.