India’s 'oldest working journalist' war veteran Lalbiakthanga Pachuau turns 99

Lalbiakthanga Pachuau, regarded as India’s oldest working journalist and a Padma Shri awardee, turned 99 on March 25 marking the occasion with celebrations in Aizawl.

As a goodwill gesture, the Territorial Army under the aegis of the Assam Rifles organised a ceremonial function at its base in the city to honour the war veteran. Earlier in the day, a band party visited his residence and performed ‘Happy Birthday’ to congratulate him.

Personnel from the Territorial Army, Assam Regiment, and Assam Rifles paid tribute to Pachuau, with his family members joining the celebrations.

Pachuau had joined the Assam Regiment of the British Indian Army in 1945 and fought against Japanese forces during World War II, earning several medals for his service.

Following his retirement in 1953, he pursued his passion for journalism, beginning with a small publication, Zoram Thupuan. He later founded the local daily Zoram Tlangau, which he has been editing since 1970.

Apart from journalism, Pachuau has been actively involved in social work. He established the Mizoram Social Defence Union in the 1990s and led campaigns against alcohol and drug abuse.

He was also among the founding members of the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD), an Aizawl-based organisation promoting voluntary blood donation.

In recognition of his contribution to journalism, Pachuau was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021. He was declared the “oldest working journalist in India” by the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department and the Mizoram Journalists' Association in 2016, a distinction that remains unchallenged.