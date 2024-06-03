An 11-year-old boy from the Saitual District of Mizoram, Samuel Lalbiakhlua s/o MS Dawngzela was inducted into the International Book of Records for the youngest certified paragliding pilot.

Samuel attended a paragliding course at Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh with his first flight on March 16. He also completed five flights required to reach Pilot Level 2.

At Bir Billing, Samuel was instructed by Varte Zaithanmawii of the Mizoram Paragliding Association (MPGA) along with other National level instructors.

It is also worth noting that the International Book of Records is currently sending applications to the Guinness Book of Records.

More details awaited.