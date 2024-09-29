Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu arrived in Aizawl on Sunday to assume additional responsibilities as the Governor of Mizoram, according to an official statement.

Nallu landed at Lengpui Airport, the state’s sole airport near Aizawl, where he was warmly received by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Home Minister K Sapdanga, and other senior officials. A guard of honour was also accorded to him upon his arrival.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on Monday. Gauhati High Court Judge, Justice Nelson, will administer the oath of office to Nallu at 10 AM, acting on behalf of the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. This appointment follows a press communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, which stated that Nallu would take on the additional charge due to the indisposition of Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati.

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