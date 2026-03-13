Infrastructure work on Assam Rifles land in Aizawl to begin soon: Mizoram minister

Infrastructure development on land vacated by the Assam Rifles in Aizawl will commence soon, Mizoram’s Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga informed the state assembly on March 12.

Speaking during the question-and-answer session, the minister said work to widen the busy stretch between Treasury Square and Bazar Bungkawn, a nearly one-kilometre corridor considered one of the most congested areas in the city, will begin on March 17 to address traffic problems in the state capital.

“The public’s most pressing demand is the easing of traffic. Therefore, we will begin excavating and levelling the existing road to a uniform width of 50 feet starting next Tuesday,” Sapdanga said, adding that the expansion is expected to provide major relief to motorists.

The minister also said an advisory committee has been constituted to ensure the strategic utilisation of the land vacated by the paramilitary force. The committee, headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, includes representatives from political parties, NGOs, church leaders and social activists.

Sapdanga outlined plans to transform the land and structures vacated by the paramilitary force into a modern public space while preserving its historical significance. Structures such as the Quarter Guard and Loch House will be retained due to their heritage value, while other buildings without historical importance will be demolished.

He also informed that the existing Mandir in the Zodin area will be relocated to facilitate the development of a public park as part of the project.

A large multi-purpose complex is planned at the site of the former Assam Rifles cinema hall. The complex will feature a four-storey parking facility capable of accommodating thousands of vehicles. Above the parking levels, a main auditorium with a seating capacity of around 2,000 will be constructed and named ‘Vanapa Hall’.

In addition, several smaller halls with a seating capacity of about 500 each will be built at the same location. The existing Vanapa Hall near the state assembly will be repurposed for other essential uses.

A significant portion of the vacated land will also be designated as a green zone, including the development of a public park.

Meanwhile, responding in writing to a query by Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte, Chief Minister Lalduhoma informed the assembly that the Centre has waived Rs 5.23 crore that was to be paid to the Assam Rifles as the depreciated cost of the buildings and infrastructure vacated by the force in Aizawl.