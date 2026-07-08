'Integrity must define every police career': Mizoram CM Lalduhoma's message to MPS trainees

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on July 8 called on trainee police officers to uphold integrity, discipline and professionalism, stressing that policing is among the most important forms of public service.

Addressing eight officer trainees of the 26th batch of the Mizoram Police Service (MPS), the Chief Minister said police personnel are often the first point of contact for people facing difficult situations and must discharge their responsibilities with compassion and commitment.

"Police officers encounter the hardships and suffering of people more often than their moments of happiness and success. Policing is, therefore, one of the most important forms of public service," he said.

Drawing from his experience as a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Lalduhoma said personal integrity, discipline and good character should remain the foundation of every police officer's career. He urged the trainees to place public welfare above all else and maintain professionalism throughout their service.

The Chief Minister also advised the officers to strengthen their Hindi language proficiency and improve their information technology skills, saying both would be essential for their future responsibilities and help them serve the public more effectively.

Expressing confidence in the trainees, Lalduhoma said their academic background and professional abilities would make them valuable additions to the Mizoram Police force.