IRCTC, Mizoram govt sign MoU to boost tourism ahead of state’s first rail link

Mizoram is set to be connected to the Indian Railways network for the first time with the completion of the Bairabi–Sairang New Railway Line Project under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

According to NFR, this vital capital connectivity project will greatly enhance travel and economic opportunities for the state. Once operational, railway services will extend to Sairang—just a short distance from Aizawl—significantly improving accessibility to the hill state in Northeast India.

In anticipation of this transformative development, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mizoram Government in August 2025 to promote both inbound and outbound tourism. Under the agreement, IRCTC will serve as the front-end marketing agency, while Mizoram Tourism will provide access to tourism infrastructure, including tourist lodges, and collaborate on curated travel packages.

The partnership also aims to develop local Destination Management Companies and service providers to arrange transport, accommodation, and sightseeing, with special focus on Mizoram’s vibrant culture—colourful festivals, bamboo dances, traditional folk music, and ceremonial rituals. Beyond its cultural heritage, Mizoram offers emerald valleys, lush hills, pristine waterfalls, and heritage sites.

The agreement aligns with IRCTC’s plan to introduce a special tourist train under its “Discover NE Beyond Guwahati” programme, with Aizawl as a key destination. This service, expected to launch soon after train operations begin, will emphasise budget-friendly tourism and sustainable travel experiences.