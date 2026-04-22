Kolasib DC reviews security preparedness along Mizoram–Assam border, inspects NH-306 widening project

Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H. Dolianbuaia on Wednesday, April 22 conducted an inspection of key areas along the Mizoram–Assam border, reviewing the security situation and interacting with personnel deployed in sensitive locations, officials said.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner met officers and personnel of the Mizoram Armed Police (MAP) and the Indian Reserved Police stationed at three critical points along the inter-state boundary. Discussions focused on the prevailing security scenario, operational challenges faced by forces on the ground, and infrastructure requirements necessary for effective deployment.

At the Sabual border outpost, identified as a sensitive stretch, Dolianbuaia assessed recurring issues and reviewed the difficulties encountered by personnel in maintaining vigilance in the area. Officials said the Deputy Commissioner took note of the concerns raised during the interaction.

He assured the deployed personnel that appropriate measures would be taken to address logistical and operational constraints, with an emphasis on strengthening coordination and ensuring adequate support for security forces stationed along the border.

The visit forms part of ongoing administrative efforts to maintain stability and preparedness along the Mizoram–Assam border, which has witnessed periodic sensitivities in the past.