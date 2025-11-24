Lalduhoma seeks ILP–IRCTC integration to simplify travel for visitors to Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma held crucial meetings on Monday, November 24 with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, seeking accelerated progress on key railway and strategic border road projects vital for the state’s connectivity and development.

During his discussion with the Railway Minister, Lalduhoma pressed for the finalisation of the Sairang–Thenzawl railway line alignment, emphasising that the plan must align with the proposed Thenzawl Peace City master plan. Vaishnaw assured that the review of the alignment would be completed by February 2026.

The Chief Minister also proposed revisions to train schedules for the Sairang–Guwahati and Sairang–Kolkata routes, citing the need for earlier arrivals at Sairang to improve commuter convenience. The Railway Minister agreed to reschedule timings.

Raising concerns over long-distance travel, Lalduhoma noted that the Rajdhani Express currently takes 42 hours and 20 minutes to reach New Delhi from Sairang. He urged a reduction in travel time and an increase in its weekly frequency from once to twice. Vaishnaw responded that the journey time would be cut by around four hours and that the request for additional frequency would be examined.

To streamline travel formalities for visitors entering Mizoram, the Chief Minister proposed integrating the state’s Inner Line Permit (ILP) portal with the IRCTC ticketing system. The Railway Minister agreed to study the feasibility of the integration. Lalduhoma also suggested identifying land near Sairang station for a warehouse or cold storage facility, aimed at supporting agricultural producers and enhancing logistics.

Later, in a separate meeting with DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Lalduhoma sought financial support for strategic border roads, including the Pukzing–Silsury road in Mamit district and the Champhai–Tualpui road, both previously cleared by the ministry’s Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee in August. Scindia assured that funds would be sanctioned either in the ongoing financial year or the next, depending on availability.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, adviser KC Lalmalsawmzauva, and Officer on Special Duty Lalrodingi. The meetings underline Mizoram’s ongoing efforts to strengthen transport links, enhance strategic preparedness, and improve infrastructure for both economic growth and public convenience.