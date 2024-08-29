A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall has partially damaged the under-construction Kawnpui Railway Station in Mizoram's Kolasib district. The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 28, with no reported casualties or injuries.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, stated, "Under-construction Kawnpui Railway Station in Mizoram was partially damaged due to landslide. There is no report of any casualty in the incident."

The affected railway track is a crucial link connecting Mizoram to other northeastern states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued light to moderate rainfall in the region throughout the week, potentially raising concerns about further landslides.

Earlier on August 26, the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) had already faced challenges due to heavy rains and soil erosion along the interstate railway track between Assam and Mizoram.

The disruption affected the route near Killarbak, approximately 60 km from Hailakandi town. This setback had led to a temporary halt in railway services between the states.