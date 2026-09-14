‘Learn Hindi without losing Mizo identity’: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 14 urged young people to learn Hindi to improve communication and employment opportunities while preserving the state’s language, culture and distinct identity.

Addressing a Hindi Diwas celebration organised by the Mizoram Hindi Prachar Sabha in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said learning Hindi had become increasingly important as the Centre promotes wider use of the language.

“We should learn Hindi while preserving our own culture. We should speak Hindi and enjoy Hindi songs, but without losing our identity,” Lalduhoma said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining Mizoram’s linguistic and cultural identity while equipping young people with language skills that could expand their educational and employment opportunities.

The Hindi Diwas event was organised to mark the importance of Hindi and promote its learning and use in Mizoram.