The three-day Leitlangpui Music Festival 2026 began at Lena Stadium in Serkawn, Lunglei, Mizoram, on November 11, bringing together musicians and independent bands from across the Northeast, including Assam and Nagaland.

The festival, which will run until November 13, has brought together established Mizo performers and emerging bands, with a regional band competition forming a key part of this year's programme.

The festival's return to Serkawn is significant given the area's association with the growth of modern Mizo music. The locality is known for the historic Serkawn Concert, held at Serkawn Sikul, which played a role in shaping the state's live music and concert culture.

The second day of the festival will feature a band competition involving 10 finalist bands from Aizawl, Lunglei, Nagaland and Assam. Each band will get approximately 20 minutes to perform before the judges and audience.

The competition will also feature performances by Swordtune, winners of the 2024 edition, and Knot, who won in 2025. Avora Records will participate as a guest band.

The opening day's line-up included Deborah Ralte, CT Tluangtea, Benjamin Sum, Fenga, Sangtei Khuptong, David Darlong, Lil Kiki and Evenflow.

Performances on the final day will include RNZX, Dingtea Guite, Saka, Serkawn Band, Rokhumbeu, Johan, Your Sweetest Memories, Ruatpuii and Triautrackx.

Beyond music, the festival also features food and beverage stalls, local vendors, traditional handicrafts, handloom products and fashion and lifestyle businesses.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism and the Mizoram Tourism Department, the event is aimed at bringing greater attention to Lunglei and southern Mizoram while creating opportunities for local businesses and tourism-related services.

The participation of bands from neighbouring states also provides a platform for independent musicians to reach audiences beyond their home regions and connect with the wider Northeast music scene.