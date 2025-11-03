LR Sailo receives Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award for promoting unity through communication

Veteran public relations professional LR Sailo has been conferred the Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award 2025 by Sarhad, Pune, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to public communication, social harmony, and strengthening ties between Mizoram, the Northeast, and the rest of India.

Sarhad, a Pune-based organisation working since 1987 to integrate India’s border regions with the national mainstream, instituted the award to honour individuals who embody Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s vision of peace through culture and communication.

Known as a “Messenger of Peace,” Sailo played a pivotal role during Mizoram’s period of unrest, using media and public relations to promote understanding between the government and the people. His efforts helped transform communication into a tool for reconciliation and unity.

The award ceremony, marking Dr Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations, took place in Guwahati on November 3. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the honours to this year’s recipients, which included Laishram Mema Devi, LR Sailo, Yeshe Dorje Thongchi, Prof David R Syiemlieh, Dr Surjya Kanta Hazarika, and Rajni Basumatary.