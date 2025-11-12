Lunglei DC issues public notice on unregistered doctors practising in Mizoram

The Deputy Commissioner of Lunglei District, Navneet Mann, has issued a stern public notice alerting citizens to the illegal practice of unregistered doctors operating in Mizoram.

The notice, issued on Wednesday, comes after reports that several medical practitioners not registered with the Mizoram State Medical Council (MSMC) have been treating patients in the state.

According to an official notification (No. MSMC/Regn-2/2/2017/21 dated October 8, 2025) from the MSMC, such practices violate the Mizoram Medical Council Act, 2010, and Section 34 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which mandate that any person practicing medicine must be registered with the State Medical Council of the respective state.

The DC’s office outlined clear directives to curb the issue. Doctors not registered with the MSMC are strictly prohibited from practicing within Mizoram. Likewise, private hospitals, nursing homes, charitable organizations, NGOs, and other healthcare establishments are barred from hiring or engaging such unregistered practitioners.

The public has been advised to verify the registration status of their doctors through the Mizoram State Medical Council before seeking medical consultation. Additionally, medical camps or outreach programs can only be held with prior approval from the MSMC; any unauthorized activity will invite legal action.

The notice underscored that the initiative aims to protect public health, ensure accountability, and maintain high professional standards in Mizoram’s healthcare sector.