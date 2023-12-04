In a closely contested battle for the Lunglei South assembly constituency in Mizoram, Lalramliana Papiua of the Zoram People's Movement has emerged as the victor, securing a significant lead with 6531 votes.

Dr. K. Pachhunga of the Mizo National Front trailed behind with 5305 votes, reflecting a competitive race that kept political enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. Meriam L Hrangchal, representing the Indian National Congress, garnered 3899 votes.

Independent candidate ZD Dengngura managed to secure 114 votes, showcasing the presence of alternative voices in the electoral process. T. Biaksailova of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnered 87 votes.

A noteworthy aspect of the election was the participation of 69 voters who chose the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option.

In a stunning upset in the Mizoram election results, Lalduhoma's Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has emerged victorious, securing a simple majority by winning 27 out of the 40 assembly seats. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Zoramthanga, has been unseated, marking a significant political shift in the state.

The highlight of the election was the defeat of Zoramthanga, the incumbent Mizoram Chief Minister, who not only lost the state to ZPM but also his own seat. ZPM candidate Lalthansanga emerged triumphant in Aizawl East, defeating Zoramthanga by a substantial margin of 2,101 votes.

Adding to the MNF's woes, ZPM's Chief Ministerial candidate, Lalduhoma, secured a decisive victory in Serchhip, triumphing over the MNF candidate by a comfortable margin of 2,982 votes.

As the counting process unfolded, ZPM continued to strengthen its position, leading in the majority of constituencies. Lalduhoma expressed confidence in ZPM becoming the single largest party with an absolute majority, stating, “I am not surprised, this is what I expect... Let the full results come out... The counting process is going on.”

The ruling MNF managed to clinch seven seats and is currently leading in three more. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured two wins, while the Indian National Congress is leading in one seat.

The Mizoram election, held on November 7, saw a delay in the announcement of results, as the Election Commission deferred counting by a day to respect the special significance of Sunday for the Christian-majority population.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll had accurately predicted ZPM's dominance, foreseeing 28–35 seats in favor of ZPM, against only 3–7 seats for the incumbent MNF.

Lalduhoma's victory not only signals a change in Mizoram's political landscape but also underscores the electorate's desire for a new leadership direction in the state. The ZPM's decisive win is expected to shape the future trajectory of Mizoram's governance and policies.