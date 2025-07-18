Lungphun Ropui declared monument of national importance, only second in Mizoram

Lungphun Ropui in Lianpui village, Champhai district, has been officially declared a Monument of National Importance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), making it only the second site in Mizoram to receive this designation.

The recognition places Lungphun Ropui under the protection of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. The site, known for its ancient carved stone structures or menhirs, is considered vital to understanding the cultural and historical roots of the Mizo people. The unique stone carvings reflect aspects of early Mizo life, rituals, and beliefs.

Located about 54 km southeast of Champhai town, Lianpui village is home to these distinctive monuments that have long drawn attention from local historians and archaeologists. The formal process to declare the site began in 2021 with a Gazette of India notification. After a site visit on July 7, 2025, by ASI Director (Monuments) A.M.V. Subramanyam, the final notification was issued on July 14.

With its new status, ASI plans to improve infrastructure at the site by installing fences, walkways, restrooms, and drinking water facilities, aiming to both preserve the heritage and promote tourism.

Carol VLMS Dawngkimi, Director of the Mizoram Art & Culture Department, welcomed the announcement and credited the achievement to the late Shri P. Rohmingthanga, IAS (Retd.), who played a key role in the campaign.

Rin Sanga, IAS (Retd.) and Convener of INTACH Mizoram, said efforts to safeguard Lungphun Ropui date back to 2010. He noted the recognition brings national attention to Mizoram’s archaeological significance and urged authorities to focus on other historical sites such as Dungtlang, Farkawn, and Lungphunlian.