Madhup Vyas has been chosen as the next chief election officer by the Mizoram government.

Vyas, an IAS officer from the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, has also been named secretary to the Mizoram government in charge of the election department, he added.

Notably, elections to Mizoram's 40-member parliament are scheduled for later this year. "Mizoram has a new CEO after one year, as the position had been vacant since April last year," an official stated.

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The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 28 MLAs in the current assembly, while the major opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.

The MNF is a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance and the NDA government at the Centre, but it has no ties to the saffron movement in the state.