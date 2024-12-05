In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department seized 244.5 grams of heroin and 2.28 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets on Thursday, December 5, in Mualkawi village, Champhai district.

Three individuals were apprehended during the operation for possession of the contraband, officials confirmed.

The successful operation was carried out with the collaborative efforts of the Assam Rifles and volunteers from the Young Mizo Association (YMA). Authorities have hailed the joint initiative as a vital step in curbing the illicit drug trade in the region.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department recovered 22 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 15.40 lakh from Champhai's Zote area, in Mizoram. A woman was also apprehended in this connection.

Acting on specific intelligence, the troops carried out the operation which led to the discovery of the contraband hidden inside the woman's clothing bag.

The woman, who has been identified as Tlangmawii (40), has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai along with the seized consignment for further legal proceedings.

Also read: Assam Rifles seize heroin and methamphetamine in major drug busts across Mizoram