Man arrested for murder of 78-year-old widow in Mizoram’s Lunglei

Police in south Mizoram’s Lunglei town have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly killing an elderly woman, officials said on January 2.

The accused was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the murder of K Vanlalngaii (78), a widow who was found dead inside her residence in Bazar Veng locality a day earlier. The victim lived alone in a building, a portion of which also functioned as an Anganwadi centre. The accused is a resident of the same locality.

According to police, the man confessed to the crime during sustained interrogation. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder may have been committed for financial gain, as locals claimed the woman had received charity donations during Christmas.

The deceased and her late husband were former members of the Mizo National Army (MNA), the armed wing of the Mizo National Front (MNF), which led the secessionist movement in the state between 1966 and 1986.

Following his arrest, the accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody on Friday. Police said further investigation into the circumstances and motive behind the crime is underway.