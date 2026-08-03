Man gets 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

A court in Mizoram’s Serchhip district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh for sexually assaulting a minor three years ago, an official said on August 2.

The convict, RT Lalhlimpuia, a resident of Thenzawl, was found guilty by Additional District and Sessions Judge Julie Lalrinzami on July 17 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court directed Lalhlimpuia to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

In case of default in payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment, the official said.

According to court records, the offence was committed in 2023, following which a case was registered against the accused under the POCSO Act.

Court records also revealed that Lalhlimpuia is facing another child sexual assault case, which is currently pending trial before the same court.