Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed his commitment to fostering peaceful coexistence in Manipur amid the ongoing violence that has plagued the region. In a Twitter post on June 18, Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared details of his conversation with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, highlighting the need for collaboration and measures to resolve the issue and ensure a harmonious environment.

During their telephone conversation, Chief Minister Biren Singh reached out to Chief Minister Zoramthanga, seeking assistance in addressing the violence in Manipur and expressing hope for a peaceful resolution. Responding to this request, Chief Minister Zoramthanga assured his counterpart that the Government of Mizoram deeply regrets the ongoing violence and has already taken steps and implemented measures to mitigate the situation.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Zoramthanga conveyed his support for the actions taken by the Government of Manipur and the Central Government in addressing the issue. He emphasized that the people of Mizoram stand in solidarity with the Meitei community and that both the government and NGOs have implemented measures to promote peace, security, and stability.

In an effort to allay concerns and fears among the Meitei residing in Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga reiterated that they have nothing to fear as long as they are in Mizoram. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the Meitei community and pledged to continue promoting an environment of peace and tranquility for their well-being.