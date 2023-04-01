In yet another successful crackdown on illegal gold smuggling, Assam Rifles on March 31 seized a large quantity of gold biscuits in Manipur's Khudengthabi Permanent Vehicle Check Post.

Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the direction of HQ IGAR (South), recovered 10 suspected gold biscuits from a commuter riding a two-wheeler at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi, according to information.

The commuter, who was going from Moreh to Imphal, had the gold biscuits concealed in his shoe.

The recovered gold biscuits were valued at Rs. 1.01 crore and weighed approximately 1,660 grams.

The held onto Gold Rolls, alongside the secured individual, were given over to customs Division, Moreh for additional examination.

An official said on Sunday, March 26 that the Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the direction of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), had stopped drug smuggling across the border at Haolenphai village near Border Pillar 76, in Moreh, Manipur.

The official added that Moreh Battalion Assam Rifles launched a surveillance and mobile vehicle check post on March 24 in the general area of Haolenphai village near border pillar 76, Moreh, based on specific input.

Also read : Assam: Railway Police seizes gold biscuits worth Rs 3 crore from Guwahati Railway Station