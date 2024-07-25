The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) General Headquarters has made an appeal to Nirupam Chakma, a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, seeking urgent action in facilitating the transfer of displaced Kuki students from Manipur University to North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and Assam University as mandated by the order of Supreme Court of India.

In a formal representation to the NCST member, the apex student body emphasized the dire need for intervention, highlighting the plight of hundreds of students who have been unable to pursue their education due to administrative delays.

KSO Education Secretary Thangmoi Haokip's representation brings to light the inaction on the part of educational authorities in implementing a Supreme Court order from eight months ago. The apex court had mandated the transfer of displaced students to ensure their uninterrupted education amid ongoing conflicts in Manipur.

Outlining several critical issues faced by the displaced students, Thangmoi Haokip stated despite the Supreme Court's directive, there has been no progress in the transfer process for the displaced students of Manipur University and the students' repeated applications and follow-ups have gone unanswered, causing immense frustration and uncertainty.

He also stated that Ph.D. scholars are facing severe setbacks in continuing their studies online while the retirement of their supervisors and complications with migration certificates from Manipur University have further exacerbated the situation.

The delay has left 284 students in a state of limbo, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to continue their higher education and such prolonged inaction has had a detrimental impact on the academic aspirations of these students, he stated.

Highlighting the tireless efforts of the student body in actively advocating for the rights of the displaced students since the onset of the conflict in Manipur, Haokip stated that we have submitted numerous representations to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, seeking swift action, however, we receive no response from the relevant authorities till date.

In light of these challenges, the KSO appeals to Nirupam Chakma for his immediate attention and intervention urging him to facilitate the expedited transfer of displaced students to NEHU and Assam University, as per the Supreme Court's directive in W.P. Civil No. 1307 of 2023 (Manipur University Eimi Welfare Society & ANR vs Union of India & Ors.).

The student body also conveyed hopes that prompt action will alleviate the distress faced by Kuki community students and allow them to resume their educational pursuits without further hindrance.