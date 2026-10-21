A 24-year-old man from Manipur was arrested in Mizoram’s Saitual district after police seized 1.45 kg of heroin worth around Rs 2.91 crore from a vehicle, officials said on October 21.

The seizure was made during a random checking drive at Kualmawi in the Keifang area around 5.40 am on October 21, when police intercepted a white car travelling from Manipur towards Aizawl.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 100 soap cases containing 1.45 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 2.91 crore, police said.

The driver, identified as Thangminlun Baite, a resident of Kangpokpi district in Manipur, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Further investigation is underway to identify other people allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network and establish the intended destination of the consignment, police added.