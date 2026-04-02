Manipur policeman, aide held with over 1 kg heroin in Mizoram

A personnel of the Manipur Police and his associate were arrested in Kolasib after authorities seized more than one kilogram of heroin during an anti-narcotics operation near the Assam border.

Officials from Mizoram’s excise and narcotics department said the arrest followed a targeted operation in the Khuangpuilam area on Wednesday, April 1. Acting on inputs, the team intercepted a consignment and recovered 1.215 kg of heroin.

The accused — a 44-year-old policeman and his 24-year-old associate — were detained on the spot while allegedly transporting the contraband towards Silchar. Both individuals are residents of Manipur’s Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts.

Authorities also seized a sport utility vehicle bearing a Manipur registration number, suspected to have been used for trafficking drugs. The duo have been booked under Section 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were produced before a district court in Kolasib for further proceedings.

In a separate case, police in Khawzawl apprehended a juvenile with heroin during a routine check.

A team from Khawzawl police station intercepted the minor, a resident of Tlangsam village in Champhai district, at a check gate on Wednesday. A search led to the recovery of 23 grams of heroin concealed inside two soap cases.

The minor was produced before the Principal Magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board in Khawzawl, and further legal action is underway, police said.