Security forces conducted coordinated operations across four districts of Manipur on May 21, resulting in the arrest of eight active members from various insurgent groups and the seizure of significant weapons and ammunition.

The most substantial arrest occurred at Koirengei Bazar under Heingang Police Station, where forces apprehended Nongthombam Robindro Singh, a 52-year-old PREPAK member from Sekmai Konjeng Leima. The operation yielded a major weapons haul, including a 7.62mm sniper rifle with magazine, a 9mm pistol with magazine, five rounds of ammunition, a four-wheeler vehicle, a mobile phone, and a wallet.

Two separate operations targeting RPF/PLA cadres proved equally significant. At Pal Ahanbi Canchipur under Singjamei Police Station, forces arrested Huyam Chitaranjan Singh (56) and Lairenlakpam Joychandra Meetei (46), both involved in extortion activities. The arrest netted substantial firepower, including a 9mm carbine machine gun with three magazines and five rounds, 24 AK rifle rounds, an LMG magazine, various pistol and rifle ammunition, seven detonators, five mobile phones, cash, and a four-wheeler.

The third RPF/PLA arrest took place at Khangabok Sorok Wangma under Thoubal Police Station, where 22-year-old Khundrakpam Robasko Singh was detained along with a mobile phone and SIM card.

Security forces also disrupted potential violence by arresting two KCP (MFL) cadres at Kairang Chingya Mamang Leikai under Heingang Police Station. Thangjam Diya Singh (24) and Chingangbam Bidhyananda Singh (26) were caught attempting to sell five hand grenades. Two mobile phones and a two-wheeler were recovered from their possession.

The day's operations concluded with the arrest of two KYKL (SOREPA) members at Kakching Tejpur crossing along IVR Road. Khumukcham Amuthoi Meitei (45) and Mayanglambam Premchand Meitei (41) were detained near the MSPDCL Power Sub-Station, with two mobile phones seized.

All arrested individuals have been handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation and legal proceedings.