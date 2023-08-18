The Mizoram government has donated medical supplies worth Rs 5 lakh to the district hospital in Churachandpur amid the ongoing ethnic rift in Manipur.

Taking cognizance of the appeal for help sent out by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on July 28, 2023, regarding the shortage of medical supplies in Churachandpur, the Health Ministry of Mizoram has donated medicines and medical supplies worth Rs. 500,000 to the district hospital, Churachandpur, including more than Rs 200,000 worth of dialysis consumables to be used by chronic kidney disease patients.



Also Read: Mizoram: Zomi Council extends gratitude to CM Zoramthanga for support to Manipur's Zo-ethnic population

Money for the supplies includes Rs 200,000 donated by several doctors.

In a press release, the ITLF stated that the tribal body is grateful to the Mizoram government and the people of the state for their unwavering support of the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur in our hour of need.

Earlier, leaders of the Zomi Council Steering Committee from Manipur convened with Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga at his office, expressing gratitude for his dedicated service to the zo-ethnic populace of Manipur.

During the meeting, the Zomi Council Steering Committee presented their requests and concerns, to which Pu Zoramthanga offered valuable insights and advice. While acknowledging the importance of immediate aid, Chief Minister Zoramthanga highlighted that Mizoram is on the brink of elections, which could pose challenges to prompt assistance. Nevertheless, he assured the committee that their demands will be given due consideration by the administration.