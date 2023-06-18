The All Assam Manipuri Youths' Association (AAMYA) has declared an indefinite economic blockade on NH-54, the vital road connecting Assam and Mizoram, starting from June 23. The blockade comes as AAMYA demands clarification from the Mizoram government regarding its stance on the separate administrative structure for the Chin-Kuki-Zo people in Manipur.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction with the response of the Mizo National Front (MNF) supporting the demand for a separate administrative structure, AAMYA highlights the irrelevance of invoking Article 3 of the Indian Constitution in Manipur's context. The association emphasizes that Manipur's boundary has been recognized by the international community since its merger with India on September 21, 1949.

While appreciating Mizoram Chief Minister Zoram Thanga's statement, particularly his support for the steps taken by the Government of Manipur and the central government, AAMYA insists that the MNF publicly announces its withdrawal of support for the separate administration of the Chin-Kuki-Zo people. AAMYA believes such a step is essential for regional peace and maintaining Manipur's integrity.

AAMYA seeks clarity from the Mizoram government regarding whether the statement of Chief Minister Zoram Thanga implies a withdrawal of support for the separate administration demand. With expectations of the active support of Chief Minister Zoram Thanga in protecting Manipur's territorial integrity and the MNF's public announcement of withdrawal, AAMYA sets a deadline of June 22, 2023, for a response. Failure to provide clarification by the specified date will be seen as an attempt to sabotage AAMYA's plans, prompting the association to proceed with its resolution.

Exceptions to the economic blockade include essential services, ambulance operations, students attending exams and interviews, marriage and religious ceremonies, as well as other emergency humanitarian works.