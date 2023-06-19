The All Assam Manipuri Youths' Association (AAMYA) on June 19 has announced the withdrawal of the indefinite economic blockade on NH-54, following an emergency meeting of its central committee. This decision comes after receiving a special request for withdrawal from various intellectuals within the Manipuri society in Assam. AAMYA has expressed its commitment to address the issues through democratic means and intends to engage in future discussions with the administration.

The economic blockade, which was scheduled to commence on June 23, was initially declared by AAMYA to seek clarification from the Mizoram government regarding its stance on the separate administrative structure for the Chin-Kuki-Zo people in Manipur.

AAMYA's dissatisfaction arises from the response of the Mizo National Front (MNF), which has supported the demand for a separate administrative structure. The association emphasizes that the invocation of Article 3 of the Indian Constitution in Manipur's context is irrelevant. It underscores that Manipur's boundary has been recognized by the international community since its merger with India on September 21, 1949.

While acknowledging Mizoram Chief Minister Zoram Thanga's statement, particularly his support for the steps taken by the Government of Manipur and the central government, AAMYA insists on a public announcement by the MNF to withdraw its support for the separate administration of the Chin-Kuki-Zo people. AAMYA considers this step crucial for regional peace and to maintain Manipur's integrity.

AAMYA seeks clarity from the Mizoram government regarding whether Chief Minister Zoram Thanga's statement implies a withdrawal of support for the separate administration demand. The association has set a deadline of June 22, 2023, for a response, expecting the active support of Chief Minister Zoram Thanga in protecting Manipur's territorial integrity and a public announcement of withdrawal from the MNF. Failure to provide the required clarification by the specified date will be seen as an attempt to sabotage AAMYA's plans, prompting the association to proceed with its resolution.