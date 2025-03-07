In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, authorities in Mizoram have seized narcotics worth over Rs 7 crore and arrested five individuals in separate incidents, officials confirmed on Friday, March 7

In the first incident, a joint operation by the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) led to the arrest of three people, including a woman, after 48 kg of crystal methamphetamine was confiscated in Aizawl’s Khatla neighborhood. The seized drug, valued at Rs 6.72 crore, was intended to be smuggled to Delhi, where it would be sold at approximately Rs 14 lakh per kg, officials stated.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a resident from Ngopa in Saitual district and another from Aizawl’s Ramhlun South locality. Further investigations led to the detention of a woman from Zokhawthar in Champhai district, near the Myanmar border, for her alleged role in the trafficking network.

Additionally, a vehicle with an Assam registration, which was allegedly used for transporting the contraband, was seized. The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and produced before the Special Court (NDPS Act) in Aizawl on Friday.

In a separate incident, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police arrested a 65-year-old woman and her accomplice for allegedly smuggling 55 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 41.25 lakh. The arrests were made during a vehicle check at Zokhawthar in Champhai district, located near the Myanmar border.

The accused, residents of Zokhawthar and Champhai town, were found in possession of the narcotics and were handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings.

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