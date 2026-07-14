Massive landslide sweeps away houses, roadside structures in Mizoram; No casualties reported

A massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall swept away two houses, a roadside eatery and a shop in Mizoram's Lunglei district early on Tuesday, July 14, though no casualties were reported as residents had been evacuated in advance, officials said.

The landslide struck Tawipui South village at around 5 a.m., destroying two houses located on the opposite side of the road. The incident also disrupted traffic movement on National Highway-2, which connects Lunglei with Lawngtlai district.

Officials said the affected area had witnessed several minor mudslides since July 9, prompting residents to move their belongings to safer locations on Monday after signs of an imminent landslide became evident. Occupants of the affected buildings were also evacuated before the collapse, preventing any loss of life.

Debris from the landslide has yet to be cleared as the hillside remains unstable, with continuous soil slips posing a risk to restoration work, officials said.

Tawipui South, located about 45 km from Lunglei and around 30 km from Lawngtlai, has been affected by the landslide, which has further disrupted connectivity to Lawngtlai district.

Mizoram has been experiencing incessant rainfall since early July, triggering landslides, rockfalls and flooding in several parts of the State.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across most parts of Mizoram, including Aizawl, from Tuesday to Thursday, raising concerns over the possibility of more rain-induced disasters.