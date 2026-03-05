Massive narcotics seizure in Mizoram: Meth, heroin worth Rs 31 crore recovered

In a major crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in coordination with the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Mizoram and the Mizoram State Excise & Narcotics Department, seized a large consignment of narcotic substances in three coordinated operations along the India–Myanmar border.

According to the NCB, the joint operations led to the seizure of 36.434 kilograms of methamphetamine and 905 grams of heroin from different locations along the border areas of Mizoram. The total value of the seized drugs in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 31 crore.

Officials said the operations were carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of narcotics through the porous border routes linking Myanmar and northeastern India. Acting on the information, teams from the three agencies conducted simultaneous raids at multiple points suspected to be used by drug traffickers.

During the operations, four individuals were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the smuggling network. Among those arrested is a Myanmar national, indicating the cross-border nature of the trafficking operation. The identities of the accused have not yet been disclosed.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the narcotics were intended to be transported further into other parts of India after entering through Mizoram. Authorities are currently interrogating the arrested individuals to uncover the larger network behind the smuggling racket and to identify additional links across the border.

The NCB said further investigation is underway and additional arrests cannot be ruled out as agencies continue to track the supply chain and distribution network associated with the seized contraband.