MBSE to announce class 10 results on April 23, merit lists discontinued

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the results of the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination on April 23.



Students and parents will be able to access the results through multiple official platforms to ensure smooth and timely dissemination. The results will be available on the board’s official websites — MBSE official website and MBSE Online portal. In addition, printed result sheets will be displayed at the MBSE office in Chaltlang, Aizawl, as well as at the board’s regional office in Lunglei in southern Mizoram.



The official stated that candidates and guardians requiring further assistance or clarification can contact the MBSE help desk through designated office numbers during working hours.



Earlier, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana had announced a significant change in the board’s evaluation disclosure system. From this year onwards, the MBSE will discontinue the practice of publishing merit lists, including the Top-10 ranks, as well as distinctions and divisions in result documents.



The minister had said that the decision aims to reduce unhealthy academic competition driven by rote learning and to promote a more balanced, competency-based approach to education.



In the previous academic year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 board examination stood at 76.68 per cent.