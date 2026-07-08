Meet the Cinderella man from Mizoram who fought drugs to become a world champion

Joseph Vanlalhruaia's journey from battling drug addiction to becoming a world champion in combat sports is one of resilience, redemption and determination.

Once trapped in substance abuse, the Mizoram native has transformed his life to become India's first-ever World Muaythai Organization (WMO) World Champion, inspiring thousands of young people across the state and beyond.

Joseph scripted history in March 2024 by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious WMO World Title Belt. Competing in the 51 kg category at the 6th International Thai Martial Arts Games in Pattaya, Thailand, he defeated Taiwan's Yeh Lichih via a decisive stoppage to claim the world title. His achievement earned widespread recognition from sporting bodies as well as Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Based in Kochi, Kerala, Joseph trains and competes under Spartans Martial Arts and Fitness. He is also the co-founder of Thai Machines Xtreme Gym and is associated with the Team Joseph Movement in Mizoram.

However, his path to international glory was anything but easy.

Growing up in an environment where drug abuse was widespread, Joseph succumbed to peer pressure and addiction at a young age. As substance abuse took over his life, he struggled to survive, working as a daily-wage labourer while facing social stigma and an uncertain future.

Determined to change his life, Joseph decided to fight his addiction with the same discipline and resilience that would later define his sporting career. Through perseverance and unwavering commitment, he overcame substance abuse and dedicated himself to martial arts.

His remarkable turnaround eventually led him to the pinnacle of the sport. Following his WMO world title triumph, Joseph further strengthened his credentials by defeating a ONE Championship fighter from Vietnam in Thailand, cementing his reputation on the international stage.

Today, Joseph's story has become a symbol of hope for countless young people battling addiction. Widely regarded as Mizoram's "Cinderella Man", he continues to inspire the youth to believe that no setback is insurmountable.

His message to the younger generation is simple but powerful:

"Life is hard—but you gotta fight through it."

Joseph Vanlalhruaia's journey stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, proving that with determination and courage, it is possible to overcome even the darkest chapters of life and emerge stronger.