The tranquil atmosphere in Mizoram has been disrupted as a large number of Meiteis are departing from Lengpui airport following a cautionary message issued by an ex-insurgent group. Despite reassurances from the Mizoram Home Commissioner and Secretary, concerns about safety persist, prompting some Meiteis to seek refuge elsewhere. The situation has garnered attention as Mizoram tries to maintain peace amid ongoing ethnic conflicts in neighboring Manipur.

The departure of Meiteis from Mizoram became apparent as 79 individuals left Lengpui airport on July 22, according to a source. Notably, flights to Guwahati and Imphal were filled to capacity, indicating the severity of the situation. It has been reported that the preferred means of travel for Meiteis is through the scheduled flights that connect Imphal and Aizawl four days a week. These flights utilize ATR aircraft, operated by Star Alliance, with a capacity of approximately 60 passengers per trip. It is important to highlight that not all Meiteis residing in Mizoram are leaving, as some choose to remain despite the advisory.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, a reliable source from the airport emphasized that the Mizoram authorities are extending every effort to ensure the safety of Meiteis within the state. According to the source, Mizoram is a peaceful place where all communities coexist harmoniously. So far, there have been no incidents of harm or violence towards any community.

The reason behind the Meiteis' departure is linked to a request made by certain organizations, urging them to leave Mizoram for their own safety. This appeal was not driven by any intention to harm the Meitei community but rather as a precautionary measure considering the ethnic conflict that has engulfed Manipur since May 2023.

The source emphasized that Mizoram wants peace to prevail across the state and the country, and the well-being of the Meitei community is of utmost importance.

Furthermore, on July 22, the ex-militant group PAMRA clarified that their intention was not to force the Meiteis of Manipur to leave Mizoram but to exercise caution during these challenging times. Despite the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, the Mizoram government has assured Meiteis of their safety and security within the state. The Home Department has held meetings with representatives of the All Mizoram Manipuri Association to provide them with the necessary reassurances.

Mizoram is focusing on assuring the Meitei community of their well-being within its borders. With no incidents of violence reported thus far, the government said that it is committed to maintaining peace and harmony among all communities residing in Mizoram. While some Meiteis have chosen to leave as a precaution, the government are making all efforts to provide security to the Meitei community in Mizoram.