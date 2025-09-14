Meth tablets worth Rs 7.11 crore seized near Mizoram-Myanmar border

Security forces seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 7.11 crore in Champhai district, Mizoram, officials confirmed on September 14.

Troops of the Assam Rifles spotted a suspicious individual at Zokhawthar on Friday. The person abandoned a bag and fled when approached by the forces. A search of the bag recovered 2.37 kg of methamphetamine tablets.

In a separate operation on Saturday, Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle at Saitual and recovered 8,160 kg of smuggled Burmese areca nuts, valued at Rs 52.17 lakh. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Officials said these operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb cross-border smuggling in the region.