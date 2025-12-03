Massive meth bust: 55,000 tablets seized in Champhai operation

A significant quantity of methamphetamine was seized during a joint operation by the Excise & Narcotics Department and the 14th Battalion Assam Rifles in Lalen Veng, Champhai, on December 2, Tuesday. Authorities recovered 5 kg and 555 grams of methamphetamine, amounting to around 55,000 tablets. Zolianthangi, aged 47 and a resident of Lalen Veng, Champhai Venglai, was found in possession of the drugs. The accused is currently facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and appeared before the District & Sessions Judge, Champhai, on December 3.

Authorities stated, “According to authorities, the seized drugs were reported to be supplied to Karimganj, Assam for further distribution.” The consignment was reportedly intended for further distribution in Assam, underlining ongoing challenges with cross-border drug trafficking in the region. Officials confirmed that enquiries are ongoing to determine additional links in the case.