Meth haul worth Rs 144 crore seized in Mizoram, three arrested

Security forces, on August 28 evening, seized 9.6 lakh methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 144 crore during a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) under Sector Headquarters, Aizawl, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Serchhip in Mizoram.

The consignment was being transported in a Bolero pick-up truck bearing registration number MZ01 AE 8791.

Three individuals were arrested at the spot and will be produced before court on Friday by the NCB.

Officials said this marks the second-largest methamphetamine haul in Mizoram in the last three years, highlighting the state’s continued vulnerability to cross-border drug trafficking.

Earlier, state Excise and Narcotics Minister Lainghinghlova Hmar informed the assembly that Mizoram has recorded 351 drug-related deaths in the last five years, including 46 women.

Hmar, responding to a query from Mizo National Front legislator K Laldawngliana, said that 78 deaths were caused by heroin abuse, while 273 resulted from multiple drugs between 2020 and August 8, 2025. Victims ranged in age from 19 to 57 years. The highest number of fatalities occurred in 2023 with 76 deaths. From January to August 8 this year, 51 people, including seven women, died due to drug abuse.

Among the state’s 11 districts, Aizawl reported the most deaths at 274, followed by Lunglei with 69, and Champhai at 58. Hnahthial recorded the lowest, with just one death.