‘Milestone for our state’: Lalduhoma says Mizoram ranks second least corrupt in India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has said the state has emerged as the second least corrupt in India — a recognition he called a “milestone” for Mizoram.

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebration of the Mara Students’ Organisation (MSO), the chief minister cited findings from a recent corruption study, believed to be the CMS India Corruption Study report, to back the claim. “According to a researcher, our state is the second least corrupt in the country. This is a milestone for our state,” Lalduhoma said.

The chief minister also highlighted Mizoram’s growing appeal as a tourism destination, describing it as one of the best-performing states in the Northeast in terms of visitor interest and attractions.

Calling on young people to play an active role in upholding integrity, Lalduhoma urged students to work with the government in tackling corruption.

Since the formation of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government in December 2023, Lalduhoma said 515 new jobs have been created up to August this year. The administration has also approved 2,087 posts for direct or open recruitment and another 532 positions to be filled through limited departmental examinations.

The chief minister had previously mentioned Mizoram’s ranking last month, reinforcing his government’s focus on clean governance and transparency.