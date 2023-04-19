Another proud moment for Mizoram football, a Mizo girl, Cindy Remruatpuii, is included in the list for the India U-17 football team.

Today, India team coach PV Priya names the U-17 Women's Squad for the upcoming U-17 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bishkek.

Women's U1-7 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 is to be played in the Kyrgyz Republic from April 24.

India is in Group F, which consists of hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar. The Young Tigresses will play their opening game against the hosts on April 26 and then against Myanmar on April 28, 2023.

Also Read: Mizoram is India's happiest state where teachers are student's best friends: Study

Here is the team squad:

Goalkeepers: Sarangthem Khambi Chanu, Anisha Oraon, and Khushi Kumari.

Defenders: Yendrembam Thoi Thoi Devi, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Arya Anilkumar, and Irom Sonibia Devi.

Midfielders: Nongmeikapam Shibani Devi, Lourembam Menaka Devi, Shivani Toppo, Babita Kumari, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shveta Rani, Sulanjana Raul, Remi Thokchom, and Lalita Boypai.

Forwards: Kajal Kumari, Shilji Shaji, and Pooja